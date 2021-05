Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 00:00 Hits: 4

A new study shows that the coronavirus pandemic has made it even harder for older refugees and other forcibly displaced people to feed themselves and keep a roof over their heads.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/5/60ad7a004/covid-19-worsens-already-difficult-situation-older-refugees-latin-america.html