Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 00:00 Hits: 0

Following the eruption of the Mount Nyiragongo volcano in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on 22 May, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is assessing the needs of affected communities in the city...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2021/5/60acb0434/unhcr-rushing-help-displaced-volcano-eruption-dr-congo.html