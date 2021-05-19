The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ceasefire needed now, to stave off disaster in Gaza says UNICEF chief, as UNRWA launches emergency appeal

Ceasefire needed now, to stave off disaster in Gaza says UNICEF chief, as UNRWA launches emergency appeal At least 60 youngsters have been killed in Gaza and another 444 have been injured in less than 10 days of conflict with Israel, the head of UN Children’s Fund has said, in a call for an immediate ceasefire and aid access to “stave off disaster”. On Wednesday, the UN relief agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) launched a flash appeal for $38 million, to deal with the spiralling humanitarian crisis. 

