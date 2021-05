Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 17:14 Hits: 7

The international community must do “all it can” to de-escalate the violence in Gaza and Israel which has left hundreds dead and injured, said the UN’s political affairs chief on Tuesday, calling on all those involved in the fighting to allow for the “intensification of mediation efforts”, which can also help stem a growing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/05/1092172