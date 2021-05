Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 20:14 Hits: 5

Despite a deteriorating security situation and the reverberating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, regional troops deployed to combat terrorists in Africa’s Sahel region have scaled up the tempo of their operations in recent months, efforts that must be matched by a spirit of solidarity among their global partners, the senior UN peacekeeping official told the Security Council on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/05/1092202