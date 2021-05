Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 00:00 Hits: 2

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is delighted that three performers with refugee backgrounds will be participating in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The competition will take place in Rotterdam, The Netherlands,...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/5/60a3f1214/three-performers-refugee-backgrounds-participate-eurovision-2021.html