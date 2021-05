Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 17 May 2021

Responding to rising humanitarian needs brought about by the escalation of conflict in the Gaza Strip, the World Food Programme (WFP) on Monday began providing emergency assistance to support families, amid fears of low food stocks and rising prices. 

