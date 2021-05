Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 18:33 Hits: 4

More than one in two LGBTQI students in Europe have suffered bullying based on their sexuality, the UN educational, cultural and scientific body (UNESCO) said on Monday, the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Transphobia.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/05/1092112