Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 18:02 Hits: 6

The current “senseless” cycle of violence in the Middle East must end now, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in remarks to a Security Council meeting held on Sunday morning in response to the crisis.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/05/1092042