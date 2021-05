Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 15:54 Hits: 6

The top UN humanitarian official in South Sudan has called for law enforcement along roads following the first killing of an aid worker in the country this year during an ambush in Budi, East Equatoria, on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/05/1091882