Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 15:39 Hits: 2

The UN Secretary-General said he was "gravely concerned" at escalating violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory on Tuesday, while the UN rights office, OHCHR, appealed for “a redoubling of efforts to restore calm”, after airstrikes and days of clashes between protesters and Israeli police.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/05/1091722