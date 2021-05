Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 14:05 Hits: 3

Around 200,000 cargo ship crew members are stranded at sea, beyond the length of their contracts due to COVID-19 restrictions, placing a major strain on their physical and mental health. New UN guidelines were published on Thursday, aimed at helping the industry better protect human rights at sea, as new COVID variants threaten to further delay crew turnover.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/05/1091372