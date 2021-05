Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 00:00 Hits: 2

Separated from their families and far from home after armed groups attacked their town, three young boys struggle to find food and shelter, and fear for their future.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/5/6090ea944/friends-face-dangers-alone-fleeing-cabo-delgado-attacks.html