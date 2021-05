Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 11:15 Hits: 2

The turmoil following the military coup in Myanmar, coupled with the impact of COVID-19 could result in up to 25 million people – nearly half of the country’s population, living in poverty by early next year, a United Nations report said on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1091002