Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 19:04 Hits: 4

The UN rights office, OHCHR, said on Friday that it is deeply disturbed by security forces in Chad's use of live ammunition during recent protests after the death of former President Idriss Déby, on 19 April.

