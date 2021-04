Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 20:40 Hits: 7

A “complex and unpredictable security situation” in Tigray continues to impede the delivery of life-saving assistance to Ethiopia’s northern region, the Deputy UN Spokesperson told journalists on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1090992