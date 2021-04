Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 14:31 Hits: 4

The UN Secretary-General on Monday called on Asian and Pacific countries not to base their pandemic recovery strategies on “outdated and unsustainable economic models”, and to ensure that the world’s most populous region protects its environment and provides opportunities for all.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1090572