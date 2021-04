Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 00:00 Hits: 7

In Rwanda, UN High Commissioner for Refugees visits facility providing safe route out of Libya for refugees and asylum-seekers, including Somali couple who faced detention and abuse

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/4/6086cf784/grandi-praises-rwanda-offering-life-saving-haven-refugees.html