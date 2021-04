Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 24 April 2021 01:57 Hits: 4

Underscoring that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a “tragic reminder” of how deeply connected the world is today, the UN chief upheld in a message released for Saturday, the “clear and urgent need for concrete multilateral solutions”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1090522