Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 16:24 Hits: 9

Despite information and communication technology playing such a key role throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN chief said that half the world remains offline, in his message marking International Girls in ICT Day, on Thursday – most of whom are women and girls in developing countries.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1090402