Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 18:37 Hits: 1

The number of migrant children reported in Mexico has increased sharply, jumping from 380 to nearly 3,500 since the beginning of the year: a nine-fold rise, the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, reported on Tuesday.

