Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 04:32 Hits: 5

The international community has a responsibility to protect the people of Myanmar, under attack from their own military, the UN independent human rights expert on the country argues, in the second part of our in-depth interview, calling also for refuge to be given to those who have fled for their lives to neighbouring countries.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1090012