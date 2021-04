Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 20:00 Hits: 0

The UN Security Council has unanimously passed a resolution which calls for all foreign forces and mercenaries to leave Libya and gives the green light for a UN team to monitor last October’s historic ceasefire agreement.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1089992