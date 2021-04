Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 00:00 Hits: 6

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is deeply concerned as up to 65,000 Nigerians are on the move following a series of attacks by armed groups on Damasak town, in northeast Nigeria’s restive Borno State. Initial...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2021/4/607944bf4/tens-thousands-forced-flee-violent-attacks-nigerias-borno-state.html