Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 00:00 Hits: 2

As the Islamic world prepares to welcome the holy month of Ramadan, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, urges greater support for millions of refugees and internally displaced people hit hardest by the COVID-19...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/4/6072cff34/ramadan-unhcr-calls-solidarity-hit-hardest-global-pandemic.html