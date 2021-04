Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 18:16 Hits: 2

The UN Secretary-General on Friday welcomed steps announced by the International Monetary and Finance Committee (IMFC) and the World Bank Group Development Committee, to address debt crises and other financial distress to economies arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, “as a sign of hope and renewed multilateralism.”

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1089442