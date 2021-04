Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 16:13 Hits: 2

The “mere presence” of landmines, explosive remnants of war and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) can “stall development and shatter stability”, the UN chief told the Security Council on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1089312