Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 17:42 Hits: 2

Leaders across the world need to “move beyond platitudes” about young people, and deliver a better future for them all, Secretary-General António Guterres told the 10th Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum on Wednesday.

