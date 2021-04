Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 18:22 Hits: 4

Despair is growing in Palestinian refugee camps across the Middle East, but signs of hope are sprouting amid ongoing occupation, economic hardship and the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the UN agency that supports this population reportedĀ on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1089222