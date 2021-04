Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 13:27 Hits: 9

Thousands of people in Mozambique’s northern province of Cabo Delgado are on the move in search of safety, as the security situation remains volatile, after last week’s brutal attacks by armed groups in Palma district, according to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1088962