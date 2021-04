Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 13:51 Hits: 2

UN rights experts, on Wednesday, raised alarm over forced evictions of locals and indigenous peoples, and threats against human rights defenders, to make way for a $3 billion tourism project on the Indonesian island of Lombok.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1088742