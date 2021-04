Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 00:00 Hits: 5

Serbia is including refugees and asylum-seekers in its national vaccination rollout, with support from UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/3/60632be44/serbia-vaccinates-refugees-against-covid-19.html