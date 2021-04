Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 00:00 Hits: 2

As the world's worst humanitarian crisis rages on, women and children make up three-quarters of the four million people forced from their homes, putting them at greater risk.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/3/6064216c4/women-struggle-yemen-conflict-hits-six-year-mark.html