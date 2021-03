Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 00:00 Hits: 5

With 45.9 million people displaced inside their own countries, a new data visualization reveals the scale of the issue, the latest trends and prospects for lasting solutions.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/3/6059fc404/uprooted-own-land-internal-displacement-crisis.html