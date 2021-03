Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 22 March 2021

Senior leaders with the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, warned on Monday of the urgent need to address the growing humanitarian crisis in the Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique, where an ongoing insurgency has uprooted hundreds of thousands of people.

