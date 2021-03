Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 00:00 Hits: 2

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and partners have improved water supply at Tongogara camp, in a project funded by the African Development Bank.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/3/60586b5c4/better-access-water-improves-lives-refugees-hosts-zimbabwe-camp.html