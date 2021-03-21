Exploited and marginalized, Bangladeshi tea workers speak up for their rights

Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 12:20 Hits: 10

Tea garden workers in Bangladesh, who are mainly women, are one of the most marginalized groups in the country, with limited access to education for their children and prone to dire health risks. A programme supported by the UN’s Joint SDG Fund, which funds initiatives focused on sustainable development, aims to boost social protection for these works, helping them access their rights and improve their life prospects.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1087622