Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 07:21 Hits: 6

The United Nations Secretary-General has called on everyone to draw inspiration from Nowruz – the day that celebrates the arrival of the spring season – to strengthen solidarity between communities, as the world looks to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1087902