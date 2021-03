Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 10:31 Hits: 5

United Nations independent human rights experts on Thursday called on Iran to immediately release Iranian-Swedish academic Ahmadreza Djalali, reported to be in a “near death” condition after months of prolonged solitary confinement.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1087662