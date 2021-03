Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 20:30 Hits: 5

Ten numbers for each year of Syria’s seemingly interminable conflict: the UN’s Humanitarian agency (OCHA) has marked this tragic milestone by highlighting in figures the country’s miserable decade of suffering and loss.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1087282