Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 06:25 Hits: 6

Two years after Tropical Cyclone Idai and Cyclone Kenneth swept through Mozambique in March 2019, killing hundreds and leaving more than two million people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance, UN chief António Guterres has recalled the devastation he witnessed first-hand, in the aftermath of one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit the southern hemisphere.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1087302