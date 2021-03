Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 00:00 Hits: 3

Less than a year after returning home following a first spell in exile, Paul and his family again sought refuge in DRC following the latest wave of violence in the Central African Republic.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/3/604b6f2d4/violence-forces-central-african-family-exile-once.html