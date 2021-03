Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 00:00 Hits: 3

As the Syria crisis reaches the 10-year mark, millions of refugees face unprecedented hardship due to rising poverty, lack of opportunity and the impact of COVID-19.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/3/604a19184/decade-syrian-refugees-mired-silent-war-survival.html