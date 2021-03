Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Disturbing reports have emerged from North Korea - officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) - that people have starved or been executed because of COVID-19 restrictions, a leading rights expert said on Wednesday.

