Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 21:40 Hits: 3

Given the persistent reports of serious human rights violations and abuses in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, the UN rights chief on Thursday stressed the urgent need for an objective, independent assessment of the facts on the ground.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1086472