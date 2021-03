Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 22:53 Hits: 3

UN Special Envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, warned on Wednesday that the situation in the country challenges “the stability of the region” and could lead to a “real war”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1086332