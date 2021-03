Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 12:22 Hits: 2

More than 168 million schoolchildren globally missed out on learning in class, as schools in some 14 countries remained largely shut for almost an entire year due to coronavirus-related lockdowns, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1086232