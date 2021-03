Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 21:56 Hits: 2

Two independent UN human rights experts are urging Israel to halt efforts to demolish the Palestinian village of Humsa Al-Bqai'a, fearing it is part of a wider pattern of forcible removals and displacement.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1086202