Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 00:00 Hits: 3

NAIROBI – UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and World Food Programme (WFP) appealed today for US$266 million to end food ration cuts for over 3 million refugees in Eastern Africa. Funding shortages have forced...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/3/603dec5f4/wfp-unhcr-appeal-funding-3-million-refugees-hit-ration-cuts-eastern-africa.html