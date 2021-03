Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 10:29 Hits: 5

The United Nations top human rights official on Monday called for transparent investigation into the death in custody of a writer in Bangladesh, who was held in pre-trial detention for nine months for publishing an article and sharing social media posts critical of the Government’s COVID-19 response.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1086002